Iraq eases visa requirements for more than 30 countries

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government on Monday removed a requirement for citizens of over 30 countries to have a visa before arriving in Iraq.

The move, the Iraqi government said in a statement, aims to "encourage investment and support job creation."

The countries include permanent members of the UN Security Council, and European Union countries, as well as Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

“Citizens of these countries will be able to pay to obtain a visa on arrival at Iraq’s airports and land and sea border crossings, but must comply with all Iraqi preventive health measures as decided by the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety,” a statement on the Iraqi Government website read.

It also pointed out that “other countries may be added to the list based on Iraq’s economic requirements.”

Editing by Khrush Najari