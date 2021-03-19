SDF arrests 10 ISIS suspects in Syria’s al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Syrian Democratic Forces this week arrested 10 people in the notorious al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, which has seen an uptick in violence over the last few months.

The SDF Operations Center said on Wednesday that 10 suspected Islamic State members were arrested in a security operation conducted by special security units in cooperation with the international coalition, “a step to control the security of the camp” where dozens of people have been killed since January.

On Jan. 8, a member of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) was killed during a clash with an Islamic State cell in al-Hol. Earlier this month, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staff member was killed and three others injured, forcing the charity to suspend services.

This week's operation was also a response to the murder of two Iraqi refugees.

Open-source researcher Caki Akyuz told Kurdistan 24 that the security situation in al-Hol camp has become a critical concern for the administration in Syria’s northeast.

“Since the start of the year there have been 42 killings in the camp. The latest assassination targeted an Iraqi working for the civil council inside the camp.”

“The Asayish over the past few days have taken more security precautions inside the camp and have been checking all vehicles in and out the camp,” he said.

Read more: Suspected ISIS attack at al-Hol camp in northern Syria kills Iraqi teen

On Thursday, Kurdish-led civilian Autonomous Administration of North and East of Syria (AANES) again called on the international community to continue the repatriation efforts for children and their mothers from al-Hol, which it deemed "insufficient."

It furthermore reiterated the need for international expertise in setting up a court to try Islamic State suspects.

“The AANES suffer from huge difficulties to accommodate ISIS fighters and their families. This file constitutes a great burden on us, which we cannot bear on our own, and the international community should assume its responsibilities to help us address this file,” the statement said.

The administration has repeatedly called for a tribunal to prosecute suspected Islamic State members, and for countries to repatriate their wives and children. A number of foreign states so far have brought back their citizens, mostly unaccompanied children.

“We request international cooperation with us to resolve this issue, which does not concern us only, but is the responsibility of the entire world,” the statement said.

Syria-based Rojava Information Center said “this marks a shift in AANES' position, which previously favored only child repatriations – a possible result of the recent increase in violent events in al-Hol camp.”

Since January, security has markedly deteriorated in al-Hol, the largest camp in Syria for refugees and displaced people.

According to the United Nations, there are about 62,000 people in the camp, including tens of thousands of women affiliated to Islamic State, along with their children. As a result of the vast numbers, it has been difficult for guards to prevent repeated violent incidents, including murders.

On Sunday, a 4-year old girl was flown home alone to Canada with the permission of her mother, who Canadian authorities would not permit to return.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly