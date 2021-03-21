Iraqi PM wishes happy Newroz in calls with top Kurdistan Region officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday spoke on the phone separately with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani, wishing a happy Kurdish New Year, Newroz, to the people of Kurdistan.

In his exchange with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister Kadhimi expressed his hope that the holiday would be “a source of joy and peace” for the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, a statement from the Kurdish prime minister’s office said.

Masrour Barzani thanked Mustafa al-Kadhimi and stated his hope that the new year would bring with it “new opportunities for dialogue, peace, and prosperity in the region.”

A statement from President Nechirvan Barzani’s office described a similar exchange between him and Kadhimi, who wished for “a peaceful festival and a joyous and successful year for the people of Kurdistan.”

Nechirvan Barzani, in turn, hoped for renewed stability in Iraq and an end to the crises Iraq continues to face.

Late Saturday, the Iraqi prime minister wished a happy Newroz on Twitter, adding, “our national unity and democratic institutions will pave our way towards overcoming economic and health challenges. Together we will create our better future.”