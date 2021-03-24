PM Barzani extends condolences to UAE on death of Dubai’s deputy ruler

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday extended his condolences to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the passing of Dubai’s deputy ruler, who died of an unspecified illness early in the morning.

Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and minister of finance, died early on Wednesday, his brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai, announced on Twitter.

“We belong to God and to Him we shall return ... May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion,” he posted in Arabic, along with a photo of the late deputy leader.

The prime minister expressed his own sadness on the passing of the Emirati politician, saying he was “deeply saddened by the news.”

“My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family, the government and the people of the UAE,” Barzani added. “His legacy of dedication to serving his country will live on.”

Likewise, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences, saying “my thoughts and prayers are with the people and leadership of the UAE during this difficult time.”

UAE authorities announced an official mourning period for the deputy leader and the suspension of work in government institutions for three days starting from Thursday.

The 75-year-old Hamdan had been unwell for months with an unspecified illness.

