Kurdistan reports highest daily COVID-19 infections in 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry announced Sunday 926 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths from the disease over the past twenty-four hours.

This is the highest number ever recorded by Kurdistan Region authorities in 2021, a figure close to the record last summer. The latest number has brought total infections to 119,480, including 3,643 deaths.

The Ministry of Health noted that the alarming uptick in cases is increasing hospitalization rates, with healthcare facilities already stretched. The government reiterated its urgings that everyone wears masks and avoids gatherings.

Earlier on Sunday, the Minister of Health Saman Barznji told a press conference that the Kurdistan Regional Government had made progress in purchasing coronavirus vaccines from two pharmaceutical companies.

Barznji added, "we have a preliminary agreement with two companies, but this agreement needs to conclude a final contract related to the price of doses and when and how to send the vaccine."

Also on Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said it had recorded 5,271 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in Iraq to 832,428, including 14,212 deaths.

The statement also indicated that the number of citizens who have received the coronavirus vaccine in Iraq reached 19,635 citizens.

Editing by Khrush Najari