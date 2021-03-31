Canada announces extension of anti-ISIS Middle East mission

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Canadian government on Tuesday announced the extension of the scaled down anti-Islamic State group mission Operation Impact for another year.

“On 30 March 2021, the Government of Canada announced the extension of Operation IMPACT until 31 March 2022. Under the renewal, the CAF is maintaining its presence in the Middle East to continue enhancing security and stability in the region,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

By renewing #OpIMPACT, Canada is showing that we remain a reliable partner while reinforcing Canada's support to our @NATO Allies. The @CanadianForces will continue to help build the conditions for stability & security in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/KaQk66JhK9 — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) March 30, 2021

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said by renewing the operation, “Canada is showing that we remain a reliable partner while reinforcing Canada's support to our NATO Allies.”

“The Canadian Forces will continue to help build the conditions for stability & security in the Middle East,” he added.

As a result, Canada continues to support capacity-building operations in Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Canada scaled down its contribution to the NATO mission Iraq when it handed over command in Iraq to Denmark.

Coalition and NATO missions have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has hampered training missions. “Mitigation measures are in place to facilitate ongoing efforts,” the Canadian government said.

Two Canadian C-130J transport planes and a headquarters in Kuwait will also provide ongoing support to the anti-ISIS coalition, CBC news reported.

Although a total of 850 Canadian Armed Forces members are approved to serve with Operation Impact, CBC reported that only 17 troops will serve with NATO in an advisory capacity.

In January, the Canadian military said it had fewer than 400 troops in the Middle East.

CBC also reported that the status of a Canadian special forces contingent based in the Kurdistan Region conducting counter-terrorism training is unclear.

Canada in 2018 officially announced that it would stop training the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces.

Canadian Special Forces, within the framework of the US-led coalition against Islamic State, have provided military training to Peshmerga forces for almost three years.

However, CTV news quoted Defence Department spokesperson Jessica Lamirande in February as saying that Canadian troops were safe after a rocket attack near Erbil airport, indicating that there were still Canadian troops in the Kurdistan Region.

Canada’s Operation Impact began in support of the international coalition to defeat Islamic State in 2014. The Canadians also carried out airstrikes against the terrorist group between November 2014 to February 2016.

