Baghdad’s dealing with Kurdistan Region is ‘not federal in any way’: President Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Baghdad’s dealing with the Kurdistan Region is not what’s expected in a federal system, said President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday in French capital Paris in a press conference

The remarks came during a press conference he held in Paris on the third day of his visit to the French capital, where he outlined the main themes of his meetings with French authorities, including President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In the meeting with Macron on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed France’s “continued support” to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Pope Francis’ recent visit, terrorism threats, and Syria.

“Baghdad’s behavior with the Kurdistan Region is not federal in any way,” Barzani said in the press conference, adding the federal system has yet to be put in place in Iraq.

“The Kurdistan Region is not the source of problems, rather it supports solving Iraq’s problems,” Barzani said, adding that he hoped Iraqi legislators approve the recent draft agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its federal counterpart.

Barzani hailed France’s role in ensuring stability in Iraq.

Following the 2017 fallout between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, Macron had a “fundamental” role in solving Erbil-Baghdad issues “in a very difficult time,” Barzani added.

The president visited Paris at the invitation of the French authorities.

“I believe the stability of Iraq is important for the whole Middle East and Europe, and I believe the invitation was on that base,” he said.

The relationship between the Kurdistan Region and France is “very valuable,” Fawzi Hariri, chief of staff at the presidency, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

