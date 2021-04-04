Kurdistan Region reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Health Ministry on Sunday reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the highly infectious disease over the past twenty-four hours.

This is the highest toll recorded by the Kurdistan Region in 2021, a rate close to the daily infections that the Kurdistan Region recorded last summer when the coronavirus infections were at their peak, after a significant decline during the winter.

The Ministry of Health had previously warned of the high number of new infections, and strongly criticized the public for their lax attitude and called for complying with preventive measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The Health Ministry said in its daily report that its laboratories recorded 345 infections in Erbil province, 236 in Duhok province, 429 in Sulaimani province, and four in Halabja province.

During the same period, 374 individuals have recovered. This brings the total number of infections in the Kurdistan Region to 125,146, including 3,715 deaths.

The Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry on Saturday launched an online application for the public to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Erbil.

Read More: Kurdistan Region launches online COVID-19 vaccine registration in Erbil

Furthermore, The Kurdistan Region’s committee against coronavirus announced on March 31st the closure of all religious places of worship between April 1-10, asking clerics to cooperate in the face of rising COVID-19 infections.

Read More: Kurdistan Region to close places of worship to curb spread of COVID-19