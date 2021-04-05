Foreign diplomats in Kurdistan Region commemorate UN safe haven resolution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Diplomatic representatives in the Kurdistan Region on Monday commemorated the 30th anniversary of United Nation Security Council resolution 688, which led to the establishment of a no-fly zone protecting the Kurdish people in Iraq from aggression.

In the minds of Kurds and their friends, UNSCR 688, approved on April 5, 1991 is the cornerstone for the foundation of what is now the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq.

The resolution pushed by the permanent Security Council members demanded the end of violent oppression of the Kurdish civilians of Iraq, and opened a humanitarian corridor to deliver vital aid to Kurdish refugees fleeing Sadaam Hussein’s regime.

The US Consulate General in Erbil in a tweet Monday reaffirmed its commitment “to stand with” the Kurdish people and continue to support a strong Kurdistan Region “within a federal Iraq,” recalling that the US facilitated the establishment of a no-fly zone at the 36th parallel after the UN resolution passed.

On this day in 1991, the US helped in establishing a safe haven by imposing the NoFlyZone above 36th PL line in #Iraq to ensure the safety of the #Kurdish people. We reaffirms our commit. to stand with the Kurdish ppl and to continue supporting a strong IKR within a federal Iraq. pic.twitter.com/0wHuam5A19 — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USConGenErbil) April 5, 2021

UN Security Council resolution 688, introduced at a French initiative, “remains at the basis of our friendship with the Kurdish people,” Olivier Decottignies, the French Consul General in Erbil, said on Monday.

Il y a 30 ans, le 5 avril 1991, la résolution 688 du Conseil de sécurité des Nations Unies, adoptée à l'initiative de la France, organisait le soutien international aux civils fuyant la répression baathiste. Elle reste au fondement de notre amitié avec le peuple kurde. pic.twitter.com/AHYZjI99be — CG Olivier Decottignies (@O_Decottignies) April 5, 2021

“Under an American lead, the UK deployed a ground force to support the Peshmerga and facilitate humanitarian assistance, made up mostly of Royal Marines from 3 Commando Brigade,” James Cleverly, British Minister for Middle East and North Africa recalled in an op-ed published by Kurdistan 24.

Commemorating the day, one of the Kurdistan Region capital’s busiest streets was named for the former British prime minister Sir John Major, marking his pivotal role in securing the no-fly zone.

Another was renamed Safe Haven, indicating the security the resolution brought to Kurdish areas repressed by Saddam Hussein’s regime.

