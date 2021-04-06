Iraq records highest daily COVID-19 infection toll since pandemic’s outbreak

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced 7,300 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

It is the highest daily number recorded by Iraq since the outbreak of the virus, and could push authorities to take a decision to reinstate a curfew and complete closure of public spaces.

Iraq had seen around 6,000 infections daily over the past few days, and the health ministry said in its daily report that 33 people had died in the previous 24 hours in 13 provinces, including in the Kurdistan Region. The government has blamed the rise on the UK strain of the virus.

Tuesday’s numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Iraq to 887,291, including 14,535 deaths.

Officials had previously decided to announce a night curfew after the rate of infection rose to levels seen last summer after a significant decline during the winter.

The rise in infections comes as the country is struggling with what appears to be a new wave of pandemic.

Authorities often complain about the population's non-compliance with preventive measures, at a time when the spread of the UK strain poses another challenge.

As COVID-19 infections are rising in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, pushing authorities in the autonomous Region to halt travel between the federal and regional provinces.

