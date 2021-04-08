South Korea ready to strengthen relations with Kurdistan Region, says top envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – South Korea is eager to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region in all sectors, particularly in trade, cultural, and humanitarian aid, the country’s top envoy in Iraq said in a meeting with the Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday.

The premier discussed bilateral relations in a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Iraq Jang Kyung-wook and Consul General Choi Kwangjin in Erbil on Thursday, his office said.

“The South Korean Ambassador showed his country’s willingness to strengthen ties with the Kurdistan Region, particularly economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian aid for refugees and displaced populations in the Region,” the readout said.

Barzani, in turn, thanked South Korea for its aid and support from South Korea and emphasized the friendship between the Region and Seoul.

South Korea provided what is now the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq with extensive humanitarian and logistical aid following the 2003 ouster of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The Asian country funded the building of a significant number of schools across the Region, and South Korean doctors ran a hospital where they treated Kurdish patients free of charge. Seoul also gifted the Region’s educational authorities with school buses and opened libraries.

