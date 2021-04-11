Kurdistan Region willing to have ‘best relations’ with Arab world countries, PM Barzani tells head of Arab League

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region intends to have the best relations with Arab countries, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in his meeting with the head of Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday.

Premier Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with Aboul Gheit in Erbil, who arrived in Iraq on Saturday.

Aboul Gheit “praised” the important role of Kurdistan Region, particularly economically, a readout of the meeting said.

“My visit is a message to Arab countries that they should develop ties with the Kurdistan Region within a federal Iraq, particularly in trade and investment,” Aboul Gheit said, according to the statement.

The Kurdish prime minister, in turn, thanked him for the support of the Arab League and said he hoped that the body plays “its important role” in solving Iraq’s issues.

The Arab League is a regional political organization in the Middle East and Africa, consisting of 22-Arab speaking countries, including Iraq.

Founded in 1945, the organization promotes political, cultural, and economic cooperation between its members states and four observers: Brazil, Eritrea, India and Venezuela.

