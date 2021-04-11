Kurdistan willing to have ‘best relations’ with Arab nations, PM Barzani tells Arab League

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region intends to deepen its relations with various Arab-majority countries, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday to the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Premier Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with Aboul Gheit in Erbil after arriving in Iraq on Saturday, read a statement released afterward by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to the statement, Aboul Gheit “praised” the important part played in the Middle East by the autonomous Kurdistan Region, its economic impact in particular.

“My visit is a message to Arab countries that they should develop ties with the Kurdistan Region within a federal Iraq, particularly in trade and investment,” he said.

Barzani, in turn, thanked him for the support of the Arab League and said he hoped that the body plays “its important role” in solving Iraq’s issues.

The Arab League is a regional political organization in the Middle East and Africa, consisting of 22-Arab speaking countries, including Iraq.

Founded in 1945, the organization promotes political, cultural, and economic cooperation between its member states and four observers: Brazil, Eritrea, India, and Venezuela.

