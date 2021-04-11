Kurdistan President to Iraqi leaders: 'We all made mistakes and must open a new page'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the second day of a visit to Iraq's capital, the president of the autonomous Kurdistan Region called on Iraqi leaders to create a new chapter in the often contentious relationship between Baghdad and Erbil and "learn from past experiences and errors."

According to a statement from his office, President Nechirvan Barzani "openly discussed the political, economic and security situation of Iraq and the various challenges facing the country, the relations between Erbil - Baghdad, and the dialogue between them to solve the outstanding problems,” with his federal counterparts.

On the previous day, Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi.

He praised "the cooperation and coordination between Iraqi parties in passing the general budget," expressing his hope that "this will be the beginning of moving toward solving the other problems of Iraq in general and the problems between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in particular."

The regional president voiced "the willingness and will of the Kurdistan Region to solve the problems of Erbil - Baghdad through dialogue and on the basis of the constitution."

"We all made mistakes and must open a new page in Iraq; one with a new shared vision for the future to solve problems and learn from past experiences and errors."

Iraqi lawmakers finally voted on Wednesday to approve most articles of the budget law after months of horse-trading between various political parties.

Notable among the provisions passed is one finalizing the amount of the nation's financial share allotted to the Kurdistan Region, one of the fundamental disagreements between the federal and regional governments, along with others relating to disputed territories and oil.

“Solving [Iraq's] internal problems and resolving the difficulties between the Kurdistan Region with the federal government is the key to stability and a better future for all of Iraq."

Barzani clarified in his statement, "Our visit to Baghdad is based on this basis, and we want to be in constant contact with all parties."

"The strength, security, and stability of Iraq are interconnected," he continued. "A new political generation has emerged in Iraq, and the situation and events must be dealt with wisely and prudently.”

During the meetings, various Iraqi parties praised Barzani's visit to Baghdad and described his meetings with government, party, and security officials as "important in terms of their timing, and will deepen the partnership between all."

The Kurdish leader said that his meetings also covered the continued threat of the Islamic State, Iraq's relations with the countries of the Middle East and the world, and the upcoming Iraqi election.

