KRG reaffirms commitment to serve families and survivors of chemical attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday reaffirmed his cabinet’s commitment to serving the families and survivors of the genocidal campaign committed by the former Baathist regime against the Kurds.

Premier Barzani’s statement came on the occasion of 34th anniversary of chemical attacks on rural areas of Erbil province, known as Balisan, Khoshnawati Valley, and Sheikh Wasanan.

“The vicious Baathist regime bombarded these areas and massacred its people,” Barzani said, reaffirming the KRG’s “commitment to serving the families of the victims.”

Following the eight-stage of Anfal campaign, the Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein bombarded a number areas in what is now called the Kurdistan Region, including Khoshnawati Valley, where hundreds of people were killed and many severely injured.

