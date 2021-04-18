US diplomat, Kurdistan PM reaffirm support for intra-Kurdish talks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Sunday met in Erbil the US’s Deputy Special Envoy to Syria, David Brownstein, a statement from Barzani’s office said.

A delegation, including US Consul General to Erbil Rob Waller, accompanied Brownstein.

Barzani and Brownstein discussed “the latest developments in Iraq and Syria and efforts to strengthen cooperation with the International Coalition to confront ISIS threats,” the statement added.

They “reaffirmed their support for Kurdish parties in Syria to ensure the rights of the Kurdish people are represented in the national Syrian dialogue.”

“Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining support to the Peshmerga forces to combating the terrorist threats, and in particular ISIS, which remains active in many areas of Iraq and Syria.”

Editing by Khrush Najari