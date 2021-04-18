KRG security thwarts narcotics smuggling attempt into Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil’s Anti-Narcotics General Directorate on Sunday announced the arrest of a drug dealer in possession of 25 kilograms of banned substances.

A statement from the directorate noted that the seized narcotics included 18 kilograms of heroin and 7 kilograms of crystal. It added that the suspect had been arrested.

It should be noted that there is often confusion about the term "crystal" since it is commonly used as the local name for two different highly addictive drugs. One is methamphetamine, known in much of the world as crystal meth, but it can also refer to high-purity street-level heroin, sometimes called kerack.

The directorate claimed that the suspect had intended to bring the banned material into Erbil for sale and distribution purposes.

In a separate case on Saturday, Erbil security forces announced yesterday the arrest of nine suspected drug traffickers in the city.

A statement then explained that the anti-narcotics division, along with the arrests, “seized 2.6 kg of heroin, 1.4 kg of crystal, 984 grams of hashish,” as well as other banned substances.

The sale and consumption of any narcotics or controlled medications are strictly forbidden in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept shipments of drugs passing through Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani.

Most of it is smuggled into the country through its porous border with Iran, on its way to Turkey, Syria, and ultimately Europe and North America.

Editing by Khrush Najari