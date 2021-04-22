British ambassador to Iraq continues condemnation of Erbil attacks at meeting with Kurdistan PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The British Ambassador to Iraq met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday, where he strongly condemned recent rocket attacks on Erbil.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, Ambassador Stephen Hickey once again confirmed the US-led Coalition’s support for the Kurdistan Region and said that he was in ongoing contact with the Iraqi government as part of efforts to put an end to the attacks.

In mid-April, a drone loaded with explosives struck near Erbil International Airport in the capital of the autonomous region of Iraq.

Read More: Erbil International Airport targeted in drone attack

Earlier in the day, Hickey told Kurdistan 24 following an event at the Erbil-based Middle East Research Institute (MERI), "We will now work closely with the government in Baghdad and the government in Erbil to make sure that there is accountability for these attacks and that no further attacks occur."

Read More: UK will work with Erbil and Baghdad to ensure ‘accountability’ after militia attacks: envoy to Iraq

In the meeting, both sides "emphasized the importance of implementing the general budget law and for the federal government to send the region’s financial dues."

Read More: Iraqi parliament approves Kurdistan’s share of 2021 budget

The British ambassador praised a wide-ranging reform program being carried out by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), particularly at the Ministry of Peshmerga, and expressed his country's ongoing support.

The two also discussed upcoming Iraqi elections and the perennial issue of territory disputed by Erbil and Baghdad.

For his part, Prime Minister Barzani "thanked Britain and the International Coalition for their support and position" and called on the federal government "to implement its obligations towards the Kurdistan Region, especially the General Budget Law, and send the region’s share as soon as possible."

Editing by John J. Catherine