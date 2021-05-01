Coalition official says ISIS attack on Peshmerga shows group still significant threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Col. David Williams, the Director of the Kurdistan Coordination Center (KCC), told Kurdistan 24 in an exclusive interview that the recent ISIS attack on Peshmerga forces shows ISIS continues to pose a significant threat to Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

“This attack reminds us that Daesh (ISIS) is still a significant threat to Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and demonstrates the immediate need for more collaboration between the Iraqi and Kurdish Security forces along these disputed areas,” he said.

“A key aspect of collaboration is the establishment of Joint Coordination Centers, that, along with Coalition enabling support, will be key to preventing further attacks like this and are essential to the final defeat of Daesh,” he added.

The Joint Coalition Coordination Center (JCCC) in Erbil was established in 2015 to coordinate efforts between Iraqi federal security forces and those from the autonomous Kurdistan Region in their fight against the terrorist group.

There were plans to open other joint centers between Kurdish Peshmerga forces and Iraqi armed forces since last year in order to improve coordination against ISIS.

Iraqi and Peshmerga forces had coordinated to provide security in areas disputed by Erbil and Bagdhad for years until, as part of Iraq's hostile response to the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, it attacked the areas and pushed the Kurdish forces from them.

Since then, Iraqi forces and Iran-backed militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have proven to be far less capable of providing stability in these areas as remnants of the Islamic State continue to mount regular attacks there.

Three Peshmerga fighters were killed, and two were wounded during clashes with ISIS members early Saturday. The Peshmerga Ministry said that Kurdish forces repelled the attack and killed several terrorists but did not specify further.

“The Coalition, first of all, regrets the loss of life of all Iraqis due to Daesh's terrorist activities,” Col. David Williams told Kurdistan 24.

“As such, we send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the three Peshmerga's martyrs from last night's attack by Daesh (ISIS) on a Peshmerga position. We also wish a speedy recovery for the two critically wounded Peshmerga.”

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday also stated ISIS remains "a serious threat."

The latest incident highlights “the importance of starting security cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces there," the prime minister affirmed.

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, in a statement, underlined that a joint force should be created between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces in the disputed areas to prevent future terrorist attacks.

Editing by Khrush Najari