Turkish defense minister visits Kurdistan base amid anti-PKK operations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited a Turkish military base inside the Kurdistan Region amid ongoing operations the country claims is targeting members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Ankara announced Sunday.

Akar, along with Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Guler and Land Forces Commander Gen. Umit Dundar, arrived at the “Biliç Tepe Base Area in the north of Iraq” on Saturday. Later that day, Turkish warplanes shelled areas in Kurdistan’s Duhok province with suspected PKK hideouts.

A statement from the defense ministry mentioned Akar was briefed by the top commander at the base, adding that Turkish forces had so far neutralized—killed, wounded, or captured—"44 terrorists.” It also flaunted Ankara’s extraterritorial activities, a “struggle,” in “Azerbaijan, Libya, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Sudan.”

“We will continue to do so.”

The Iraqi foreign ministry is yet to issue a statement regarding the Turkish officials’ visit. Baghdad has routinely condemned Turkey for “violating Iraq’s sovereignty” with cross-border activities.

During their countless operations, Turkish forces have killed dozens of Kurdish civilians, prompting condemnation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which has asked the warring sides to avoid conflict in the Kurdistan Region.

In February, the Turkish military announced “Operation Claw-Eagle 2” against PKK fighters in the Kurdistan Region.

The PKK, headquartered in the Zagros Mountains within the Kurdistan Region, has been engaged in a decades-long conflict against Ankara over Kurdish rights in Turkey. The fighting has led to tens of thousands of deaths on both sides.

Turkey, along with its allies NATO and the United States, views the PKK as a terrorist organization.

