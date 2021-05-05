US delegation meets Kurdistan PM; Washington seeks strengthening ties with 'important ally:' Statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A high-level US delegation on Wednesday arrived in the Kurdistan Region capital and met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, said a statement from the Kurdish official's office.

The US delegation included US State Department Adviser Derek Chollet, White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Affairs Brett McGurk, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs, Dana Stroul.

Addressing a KRG-sponsored webinar last week, McGurk and Stroul both affirmed that the US had a “strategic partnership” with the Kurdistan Region.

The event marked the first time that senior US officials had used the term—“strategic partnership” so clearly. It indicates that they highly value the US relationship with the Kurdistan Region and see it as long-term, rather than tactical and short-term, a view they reiterated in the meeting itself.

“Great to see friends from the US administration,” Barzani said of the meeting. Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani was also in the meeting.

“We welcomed the strength of the US-Kurdistan relationship, discussed the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, and committed to greater efforts towards regional peace and stability,” the prime minister affirmed.

The US delegation conveyed the greetings of President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Barzani, a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement said.

They also indicated that their visit affirms the US government and Biden's desire to strengthen relations with Kurdistan, "an important ally of the US in the region," the statement added.

The US team praised the KRG's ongoing reform efforts, especially those in the Ministry of Peshmerga, and reiterated Washington and the International Coalition's continued support for the Peshmerga forces to combat terrorism.

For his part, prime minister Barzani expressed KRG's appreciation to President Biden and for the US government's support. He also indicated Erbil's readiness to further develop bilateral relations with Washington.

Attendees of the meeting also discussed Iraq-Kurdistan relations, upcoming Iraqi elections, the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the US, and the importance of implementing the Sinjar (Shingal) Agreement, the statement concluded.

