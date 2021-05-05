Kurdistan PM chairs meeting on combatting violence against women

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a meeting on efforts to combat violence against women.

"I listened today to govt stakeholders on ways to help more, from social awareness and shelters that care for the vulnerable to legislations that promote equality and respond to the needs and rights of women and girls," Barzani said in a statement after.

"I’m concerned by the increase in violence and harassment against girls and women in Kurdistan," he affirmed. "This does not represent us as a people and holds us back as a society, and I’m determined to help put an end to it."

The prime minister stated he intends to host activists, advocacy groups, and grass-root leaders "to explore ways to join forces."

"We have a common goal — a safer Kurdistan for everyone," he concluded.

The United Nations and the KRG launched the new hotline in September 2018 for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) in the Kurdistan Region, providing them an avenue to call for support services and to alert law enforcement of their situation.

Editing by Khrush Najari