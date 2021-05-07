KRG values ‘robust partnership’ with diplomatic community, reaffirms commitment to freedom of expression

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said Friday that it values its “robust partnership” with the diplomatic and international community in the region and reaffirmed its commitment to “freedom of expression and independent media.”

The KRG statement came following confessions of five individuals, who are charged with espionage and sabotage of the Region’s security, saying that they had taken financial aid from certain diplomatic missions in the Region.

The KRG “reiterates that the judiciary in the Kurdistan Region is independent of the government,” the KRG statement read. “There is no way that the government can or would interfere in its proceedings.”

“We strongly value our robust partnerships with our allies in the diplomatic and international community, especially in the fight against ISIS,” it added.

“We remain committed to freedom of expression and an independent media and to the rule of law” in the Kurdistan Region.

“Moreover, we remain steadfast in our ongoing fight against terrorism. The safety and protection of our citizens and of diplomatic and international missions in the Kurdistan Region is our top priority,” the statement concluded.