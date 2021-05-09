UK Kurd elected to Oxford City Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Evin Abrishami, a Labour Party candidate in Donnington, was elected in the 2021 Oxford City Council election that was held on Thursday in the southern English city.

“I am from Mahabad, Eastern Kurdistan (Iranian Kurdistan), she told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday. “I am the first Kurd in Oxford and also the first Kurd from Eastern Kurdistan in the UK, to have been elected as a Councillor.”

She added that her “focus will be on social housing, eliminating homelessness, tackling pollution, increasing tree coverage, strengthen climate action and strengthening neighbourhoods and friendships, as well as working towards achieving net zero carbon emissions as a city by 2040.”

Abrishami first became involved as an activist with trade unions at work back in 2004, then shortly after that joined the Labour Party.

“I had to put my activities on hold for a few years as I became a full time mother after having kids. In 2013, I rejoined the Labour Party and in 2018 I resumed my Trade union activities and also I have been the secretary for my local Labour Party branch for the past two years,” she added.

She has also lobbied for Kurdish rights as a human rights campaigner, including for Kurdish rights in Iran and also during the 2018 Turkish attack on the Syrian Kurdish city of Afrin.

“I established the emergency committee for Afrin and sent motions through my constituency into Parliament against the invasion of Afrin,” she added. “I am a trustee at Oxford Kurdish Association and a committee member for Kurd-Akad UK.”

“I will continue to advocate for Kurdish rights; support the Kurdish lobby,” she promised.

“In London, there are currently 12 councillors from Bakur (Kurdistan of Turkey), one from Bashur (Kurdistan Region of Iraq), one from Rojava (Syrian Kurdistan), but in London there was only Mayoral elections this time round, so the council elections are next year,” she concluded. “Therefore, no other Kurd has taken part in elections this year.”

Local elections in the United Kingdom were held on Thursday for 145 different local councils.

Editing by John J. Catherine