In Eid message, Kurdistan PM urges public to follow health guidelines

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday called on the public to follow health and safety guidelines that prevent COVID-19 infections in a message marking Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday starting Thursday that follows the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“This Eid, we recognize the prayers and fasting of our fellow citizens who have sacrificed so much during the pandemic, especially our brave Peshmerga, local security forces, and the proud families of our martyrs,” the premier said.

He added, “It is important to remind everyone that we are still fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Kurdistan, and encourage you all to follow official health guidelines to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Last week, the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry reversed a decision to impose lockdown measures across the region. It instead delegated that authority to provincial governments. Following the announcement, officials in Erbil said that the province will not have a full lockdown during the feast.