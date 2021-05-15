KRG affirms commitment to improving education standards

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday affirmed the government’s commitment to improving education standards across the region.

The prime minister made the statement on the 59th anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers Union, extending his "my warmest congratulations to educators" in the region.

Kurdistan’s Teachers Union was established in 1962 to represent teachers across the region.

Barzani also expressed his “sincere thanks” to teachers who “continued the educational process and served our generations with all dedication, despite the difficult circumstances.”

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the education system, leading to periods of shutdowns, remote learning, and limited reopenings since last year.

Editing by Khrush Najari