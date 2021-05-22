Iraq welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire, calls for a "comprehensive solution" to Palestinian issue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government on Saturday said it welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and praised the Egyptian efforts to bring 11 days of fighting to an end.

The ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group began around 2 a.m. on Friday after 11 days of rocket fire and Israeli air raids that killed 240 people, mostly in Gaza.

Both Israel and Hamas declared victory after their forces ended the violent fighting, but international aid organizations have warned that it could take years for Gaza to rebuild.

Cairo brokered the truce, while the Egyptian mediators continued their talks with the two sides over the weekend in a bid to ensure long-term peace.

"The Iraqi government welcomes the reaching of a ceasefire agreement and end of the attacks on Palestinian citizens," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry praised the "Arab and international efforts to achieve this, especially the efforts made by the Arab Republic of Egypt," and stressed "the necessity of reaching a just and comprehensive solution to this crucial issue."

Palestinians and Israelis are currently assessing the damage caused by the 11 days of fighting. Palestinian officials have estimated the cost of reconstruction in the tens of millions of dollars, raising concerns that the devastation will compound the dire humanitarian situation in the densely populated enclave.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly