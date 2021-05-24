Kurdistan's Peshmerga Ministry, Iraqi Military College delegation talk enhancing ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Iraqi Defense Ministry's Military College on Sunday discussed enhancing ties with the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Peshmerga.

The Military College delegation was headed by its dean, Major General Jawad Kazem Karim, and a number of officers, and arrived in Erbil Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement that the federal delegation held a meeting with Undersecretary Serbast Lazgin. They affirmed the importance of exchanging military expertise.

Undersecretary Lazgin, the statement noted, called on the Iraqi delegation to allocate a number of college seats to Ministry of Peshmerga officers in the coming years.

For his part, Major General Karim welcomed the opportunity to work closer together and called for strengthening the college's relationship with the Ministry of Peshmerga.

In the coming days, the federal delegation will visit the Staff College of the Ministry of Peshmerga in Chwarqurna and the Second Military College in Zakho.

