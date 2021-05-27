President Masoud Barzani reiterates support to ‘diplomatic delegations, consulates’ in meeting with outgoing German envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), reiterated his support on Wednesday for the work of the diplomatic community in the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with the outgoing German Ambassador to Iraq.

The remarks came during a farewell meeting between Barzani and Ole Diehl, German Ambassador to Iraq, in the regional capital Erbil.

Barzani “reiterates his support to the diplomatic delegations and consulates in the Kurdistan Region as well as civil activities,” a statement from the party leader read, adding that he stressed the Kurdish nation’s sacrifices in its struggle for freedom.

The former president of the region also expressed his gratitude for the “support of the German government and people” to the people of Kurdistan and Peshmerga forces in critical times, particularly in the fight against ISIS.

Diehl reiterated his country’s commitment to “friendship and support” for the region, saying the Kurdish region of Iraq has a “special value.”

“The Kurdistan Region is that part of Iraq that’s always been a shelter for the rest of the country,” Diehl said.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly