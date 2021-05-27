President Masoud Barzani receives UAE humanitarian delegation, outgoing Mauritania envoy to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) received, in two separate meetings on Wednesday, an Emarati humanitarian delegation and the outgoing Mauritania envoy to Iraq.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Red Crescent in the meeting with Barzani thanked the Kurdish people for hosting thousands of refugees and internally displaced people, according to a statement from the KDP leader’s office, known as Barzani headquarters.

The Emarati delegation also appreciated Barzani’s role in strengthening “the culture of humanitarianism and coexistence,” the release noted.

Barzani described the UAE as a “close friend” of the Kurdish people as he thanked the Gulf state for helping the autonomous Kurdistan Region host vulnerable populations.

The former president of the region also noted his “special appreciation” to UAE leadership and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, for fostering Kurdish-Emarati ties, the statement said.

Mauritania Eyes ‘Investment Ties’ with KRG

In another meeting on Wednesday, Barzani received Ould Ahmed Aisha, the outgoing Mauritania Ambassador to Iraq.

Ahmed Risha expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices of the Kurdistan Region and said that the Kurdish region of Iraq has a “strong infrastructure” and a bright future.

He added that he hoped the region would strengthen “investment and economic” ties with his country and other African nations, according to a press release.

Barzani welcomed efforts that lead to fostering ties between the Kurdish region and the African country.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly