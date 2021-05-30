Turkey bombs mountain near Kurdistan Region's Sheladize

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish jets on Sunday morning bombed a mountainous region in Shiladze subdistrict, located in Amedi district, Duhok province, a security source told Kurdistan 24. It was unclear if the strikes resulted in any damages to the rural area.

Last month, Turkey launched a new round of airstrikes and a ground operation – dubbed Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt – against its decades-old archenemy, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The main battlefield for the renewed war is the border areas of the Kurdistan Region, which has resulted in the evacuation of several villages.

Two shepherds from a village in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province were wounded on April 25 as Turkish airstrikes targeted alleged positions of the PKK.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly asked the warring sides to avoid conflict in the Kurdistan Region.

