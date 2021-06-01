PM Masrour Barzani congratulates PUK party on its 46th anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations on the 46th anniversary of the establishment of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party.

Barzani in a tweet “extend[ed] warm congratulations to PUK patriots who continue to fight for Kurdistani rights,” saying he hoped the Kurdish party will continue to support the ninth cabinet’s joint agenda to serve the Kurdish people.

The PUK was founded by a group of Kurdish politicians on June 1, 1976 in the Syrian capital Damascus, where it launched the party fighting for Kurdish rights in Iraqi Kurdistan.