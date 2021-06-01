President Masoud Barzani meets Sadr delegation in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani discussed the political situation in Iraq and the challenges facing the political process, in a meeting with a delegation from the Sadrist movement headed by Nasar al-Rubaye, head of the movement's political body.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed that the variety of components in Iraq was not a political decision but has historical roots, and respecting parternship and building trust is necessary.

The next stage of the political process should preserve the rights of all parties, whose main program should be providing services to people, they agreed.

Barzani and al-Rubaye further agreed to continue their relations and cooperation.

The meeting concluded with the two sides stressing the importance of the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as highlighting the upcoming Iraqi legislative elections.

