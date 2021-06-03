Saudi Consul General meets President Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Saudi Arabia welcomes the Kurdistan Region’s development despite the tough challenges it has faced, the Kingdom’s Consul General in Erbil said in a meeting on Thursday with the head of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), President Masoud Barzani.

The newly inaugurated Consul General Mohammad bin Sleman al-Asiri expressed his country’s readiness to develop relations in all areas with the Kurdistan Region, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

Barzani highlighted “the historic ties” between the Kurdistan Region and Saudi Arabia and extended his appreciation for the Kingdom's role in reducing the Region's burden in hosting refugees and internally displaced persons, the statement said.

Related Article: Saudi Arabia looks to investment, trade ties with Kurdistan Region