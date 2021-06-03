Politics

Saudi Consul General meets President Masoud Barzani

The KDP leader highlighted “the historic ties” between the Kurdistan Region and Saudi Arabia during the meeting.
President Masoud Barzani (top right) is pictured during his meeting with KSA Consul General Mohammad bin Sulaiman al-Asiri in Erbil, June 3, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Headquarter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Saudi Arabia welcomes the Kurdistan Region’s development despite the tough challenges it has faced, the Kingdom’s Consul General in Erbil said in a meeting on Thursday with the head of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), President Masoud Barzani.

The newly inaugurated Consul General Mohammad bin Sleman al-Asiri expressed his country’s readiness to develop relations in all areas with the Kurdistan Region, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

Barzani highlighted “the historic ties” between the Kurdistan Region and Saudi Arabia and extended his appreciation for the Kingdom's role in reducing the Region's burden in hosting refugees and internally displaced persons, the statement said.

