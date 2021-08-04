Twin bombs detonate in central Baghdad, one in front of alcohol shop

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two explosive devices detonated in a central neighborhood of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday, according to an Iraqi security source who spoke to Kurdistan 24.

"An explosive device was placed near a shop selling alcoholic beverages in the Karrada area, and it exploded a while ago, without resulting in any casualties."

The source added that, at the same time in the nearby al-Arasat district, "a homemade sticky bomb, attached to a Land Cruiser belonging to a security company, exploded," adding that the vehicle had been parked at the scene for three days.

Casualty numbers for the second incident were not specified, nor has any group yet claimed responsibility for either bombing.

On July 19, the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in a sprawling, densely-packed market in Baghdad's Sadr City, killing dozens.

Read More: At least 35 people killed and wounded in market explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City: Sources

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior later announced in a statement the arrest of five men suspected of being responsible after security forces succeeded in dismantling two ISIS-affiliated "terrorist networks in Anbar and Kirkuk provinces," which it said were responsible for the attack.

The statement said that the five detainees "were planning to launch [more] attacks in other areas of Baghdad and other provinces during the Eid holiday."

The Kurdistan Region’s General Directorate of Counter-Terrorism (CTD) then announced the arrest of another suspect in the bombing and subsequently handed him over to federal security forces.

Editing by John J. Catherine