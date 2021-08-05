Kurdistan Region president in Iran for Raisi’s swearing-in

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president on Thursday in Tehran.

Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to take the presidential oath in front of the Iranian parliament after he was endorsed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday. Widely expected to win the election after most candidates were barred, Raisi was named president in June after being awarded 90 percent of the vote tally.

The Kurdish president will participate in the Iranian national ceremony along with a delegation, including his chief of staff and the autonomous region’s three ministers of religious affairs and endowment, culture and youth, and labor and social affairs, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday afternoon in the Iranian capital.

The Kurdistan Region’s Speaker of Parliament Dr. Rewaz Fayaq will also attend the ceremony, her office said on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old conservative president-elect will replace the moderate outgoing Hassan Rouhani.