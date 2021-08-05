ISIS sympathizers kill at least 6 at northeast Syrian displacement camp in July: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - At least 6 people were killed last month at an infamous northeastern Syrian displacement camp that holds thousands of female ISIS suspects and their children.



The announcement came from the US-backed Democratic Forces (SDF), which runs the sprawling facility. The Kurdish-led group has seen alarming numbers of murders over the past several months, thought to be at the hands of residents still loyal to ISIS following its territorial defeat in the country.

According to the latest monthly report released by the SDF’s Military Observation Desk (MOD),

“ISIS terrorist cells continued their activity inside Al-Hol Camp by carrying out more killings of residents who seek to get away from the extremist ideas of the group. During July, MOD recorded the killing of six people of Iraqi nationality by gunshots to the head.”

Furthermore, the SDF also announced they had arrested “14 persons of Iraqi nationality who were attempting to escape from the camp, bringing the number of those arrested during the escape attempts to 721, most of whom are women and children.”



Targeted killings at al-Hol fell slightly over the previous few months following a sweeping SDF security operation in late March aimed at identifying and capturing those responsible for the deaths and other crimes.

The death toll among camp residents, however, has begun to slowly increase again. In June, the SDF said a total of 8 civilians were killed there.



Multiple displaced Iraqis within al-Hol have been targeted in the past for alleged collaboration with the SDF, local Asayish security forces, or camp administration.



According to the United Nations al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, with roughly 60,000 residents. As a result, says the SDF, it has been difficult for guards to prevent security incidents.

The majority of residents are Iraqis, approximately 31,000, followed by Syrian nationals in second place, but the camp also includes a large number of those from other nations accused of ISIS affiliation, plus their children.

Local authorities want to reduce pressure on the camp by repatriating Iraqis and other foreigners to their home countries, but have met with considerable resistance.



In October, they attempted to both expedite and increase the departure of displaced Syrian families.

Also in May, Iraq repatriated 381 of its nationals from al-Hol following a deal to bring them to a refugee camp in northern Ninewa province, a USAID report stated.



The Iraqi government, though, only identified a further 1,600 Iraqis believed to be unaffiliated to ISIS who it said would be permitted to return in the foreseeable future.

In addition to attacks at al-Hol, the SDF’s MOD announced that ISIS had carried out 27 attacks during the month of July in northeast Syria, including bombings, assassinations, kidnapping, and murder, most of them in Deir al-Zor.



“17 civilians and security and military personnel were killed or wounded during these attacks,” the SDF said.



The group also announced that, with support of the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS, arrested 64 wanted persons with suspected connections to ISIS.

Editing by John J. Catherine