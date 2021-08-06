Culture

People in Hajiawa plant trees to honor COVID dead

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Hajiawa traffic police officers plant plane trees at a main street of their town in memory of a colleague who died of COVID-19, August 4, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – People in the small town of Hajiawa have taken to planting trees when they lose a loved one to the coronavirus.

On the first anniversary of the death of Bakhtiyar Abdulla, a traffic police officer in Hajiawa, his colleagues planted trees at one of the main streets of the small town. They planted 46 trees, one for each year of his life.

Abdulla was infected with the highly contagious virus last year and died from complications.

A man plants a plane tree in front of his home in Hajiawa town to commemorate a relative who died of COVID-19, August 5, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The officer is one of the 300 people who have died in the Raparin area, where Hajiawa is located, since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The Kurdistan Region has seen 247,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, including more than 4,800 deaths.

Aras Ahmed contributed to this report from Raparin.

