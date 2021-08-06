People in Kurdistan Region’s Koye receive COVID-19 vaccines

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following the rise of new variants of the novel coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region, people in key districts are heading to vaccination centers to get inoculated against the deadly virus.

The Kurdistan Region has recently witnessed a sharp increase in daily confirmed infections, recording 3,000 cases on average, mainly driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Health authorities have scaled up vaccination efforts in all towns and cities of the Kurdish region to stem the rising rate of infections.

Koye district is located in the east of Erbil province, which so far has administered over 77,000 doses.

Authorities in the district vaccinate residents on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, according to a health care worker.

The Kurdistan Region has seen 247,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, including more than 4,800 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 202.