Health

People in Kurdistan Region’s Koye receive COVID-19 vaccines

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A nurse holds a used vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the Kindi Hospital in Iraq's capital Baghdad, April 14, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP)
A nurse holds a used vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the Kindi Hospital in Iraq's capital Baghdad, April 14, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP)
Kurdistan COVID-19 Vaccines Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following the rise of new variants of the novel coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region, people in key districts are heading to vaccination centers to get inoculated against the deadly virus.

The Kurdistan Region has recently witnessed a sharp increase in daily confirmed infections, recording 3,000 cases on average, mainly driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Read More: Half of COVID-19 intensive care patients in Erbil are young adults, says health official

Health authorities have scaled up vaccination efforts in all towns and cities of the Kurdish region to stem the rising rate of infections.

Koye district is located in the east of Erbil province, which so far has administered over 77,000 doses.

Authorities in the district vaccinate residents on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, according to a health care worker.

The Kurdistan Region has seen 247,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, including more than 4,800 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 202.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive