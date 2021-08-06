Politics

Kurdistan Region president convenes with Iran’s speaker of parliament in Tehran

The Kurdistan Region delegation (left) is pictured during their meeting with the Iranian legislators in Tehran, August 6, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As part of his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and his accompanying delegation met with the Iranian speaker of parliament on Friday.

Earlier in the morning, Barzani met with Iran’s newly inaugurated president, Ebrahim Raisi, who became Iran’s eighth president after his swearing-in in front of dignitaries on Thursday.

In his meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Barzani discussed bilateral relations on the basis of “good neighbor and mutual interest,” as well as security and stability, according to a statement from his office.

The Kurdish speaker of parliament, Dr. Rewaz Fayaq, also attended the meeting.

The Kurdistan Region’s delegation arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday to attend Raisi’s inauguration.

