PM Barzani calls on Kurdish parties to work together to defend Kurdistan's constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday congratulated the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Mohammed Haji Mahmood, on the anniversary of the party's founding.

"On the forty-fifth anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, I extend my warmest congratulations to you the leadership and members of your... party and its supporters," Barzani said in a statement directed at Mohammed Haji Mahmood.

"I hope that this anniversary will contribute to strengthening coordination and cooperation between Kurdish forces and parties in order to protect and defend our national achievements, our constitutional rights, and [advance] the reform program of the Kurdistan Regional Government," the premier concluded.

The Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party was founded in 1976 and has been led by Mohammad Haji Mahmood since 1992.