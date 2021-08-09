Coalition’s latest force movement result of Iraq-US strategic dialogue: Iraqi official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The recent movement of forces by the international coalition against ISIS is the outcome of the strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, said Iraq’ national security advisor on Monday.

On Saturday, Colonel Wayne Marotto, the spokesperson for the coalition against ISIS, said that an Over the Horizon Force, a rapid deployment force that provides assistance to ground forces on short notice, returned to its base in Kuwait.

The OTH force “normally consists of two CH-47 Chinook helicopters and an infantry company,” the spokesperson said.

“We welcome the departure of the OTH forces,” tweeted Qassim al Araji, saying the move came following the latest round of strategic talks between US and Iraq in Washington.

In the fourth rounds of the talks, the US and Iraqi officials agreed to “redeploy” forces and continue to focus on training and advising Iraqi forces.

“It is the confirmation of what was agreed upon as well as the commitment and credibility of both sides,” Al Araji said of the OTH movement.

Iraqi militias with close ties to Iran have been doubtful of the US commitments in the country, asking for the total withdrawal of all foreign forces. Bases hosting the American and other foreign forces have increasingly come under attacks from drones and rockets in an apparent bid to drive them out.