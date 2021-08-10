Iraq to hold regional meeting attended by French president Macron: PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At the end of August, Iraq is planning to host a regional summit in Baghdad which will be attended by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, the Iraqi premier’s office said.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s office said the invitation came during a phone call with Macron in which the president expressed interest in visiting Iraq again. It would be the French president’s second visit to the country in under a year.

The exact date of the summit, to which Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Turkish President Recep Tayyeb Erdogan are also invited, has not yet been set, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

It is also not clear what the agenda of the regional summit would look like.

But Iraq has recently tried to play the role of mediator between the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, and hosted meetings between Tehran and Arab leaders.