President Masoud Barzani receives US Ambassador to Iraq

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller (left) met Masoud Barzani in Erbil, August 10, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Tuesday received the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller in Erbil.

In the meeting, the American ambassador appreciated the “culture of coexistence and unity among the diverse religious groups in the Kurdistan Region,” according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The two also discussed the Iraq-US Strategic Dialogue, and the American envoy reiterated his country’s commitment in assisting Iraq and its Kurdistan Region as well as supporting Peshmerga forces.

The meeting was also attended by the newly inaugurated US Consul General in Erbil, Robert Palladino.

The latest political developments in Iraq and the challenges ahead of the upcoming Iraqi elections scheduled for October 10 were also discussed. 

