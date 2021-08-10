Security

PKK-affiliated militants abduct a 13-year-old girl in Qamishlo: family

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The brother of Simav Mohammad Salih said she was kidnapped on August 9, 2021 in Qamishlo, Syria. (Photo: Salih family)
Syria Rojava PKK Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Militants with close ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) kidnapped a teenaged girl in the northern Syrian (Rojava) city of Qamishlo, her brother said.

Siyaman Osman, the brother of Simav Mohammad Salih, said the 13-year-old girl was taken on Monday by the Revolutionary Youths – a group affiliated with the PKK – when she was about to go to a summer training program.

The girl was in the 10th grade, according to her brother.

The family has no clue about her whereabouts.

Born in 2008, she was living in the Arman Neighborhood of Qamishli.

