PHOTOS: Kurdistan Region environmental police launch plan to prevent wildfires

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Region official announced on Thursday that police in the eastern province of Sulaimani had begun to implement a new plan to mitigate this year's elevated seasonal threat of forest fires in multiple locations where tourists routinely visit.

Spokesperson Brigadier Hemin Kamarkhan of the local Forest and Environment Police said that his office's plan was largely one of outreach to the general public. Various signs and other indicators warn of the dangers of irresponsible campfire disposal and instructions for quickly putting out any fires that ignite.

Fire extinguishers have also been placed at potentially problematic areas within the province.

He pointed out that tourists and residents alike in rural areas will now have multiple visible reminders against problematic behavior such as leaving gas lighters out in the hot summer sun or smoking hookahs at high-risk locations, among other public directions.

The signs were first placed in popular tourist destinations in the districts of Sulaimani, Darbandikhan, and Dokan.

