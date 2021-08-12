Environment

PHOTOS: Kurdistan Region environmental police launch plan to prevent wildfires

author_image Mustafa Shilani
A sign marks the location of a fire extinguisher placed in an area of high risk for wildfires in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani. (Photo: KRG Forest and Environment Police)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Region official announced on Thursday that police in the eastern province of Sulaimani had begun to implement a new plan to mitigate this year's elevated seasonal threat of forest fires in multiple locations where tourists routinely visit.  

Photo: Forest and Environment Police
Spokesperson Brigadier Hemin Kamarkhan of the local Forest and Environment Police said that his office's plan was largely one of outreach to the general public. Various signs and other indicators warn of the dangers of irresponsible campfire disposal and instructions for quickly putting out any fires that ignite.

Fire extinguishers have also been placed at potentially problematic areas within the province.

Photo: Forest and Environment Police
He pointed out that tourists and residents alike in rural areas will now have multiple visible reminders against problematic behavior such as leaving gas lighters out in the hot summer sun or smoking hookahs at high-risk locations, among other public directions.

Photo: Forest and Environment Police
The signs were first placed in popular tourist destinations in the districts of Sulaimani, Darbandikhan, and Dokan.

Editing by John J. Catherine

Photo: Forest and Environment Police
Photo: Forest and Environment Police
