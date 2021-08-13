Politics

EU threatens Taliban with 'isolation' if seizes power

author_image AFP
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ghazni on August 12, 2021, as Taliban move closer to Afghan capital after taking Ghazni city. (Photo: AFP)
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ghazni on August 12, 2021, as Taliban move closer to Afghan capital after taking Ghazni city. (Photo: AFP)
Europe Afghanistan European Union Taliban

The European Union on Thursday warned the Taliban that it would face being cut off by the international community if it seized power through violence, as the insurgents sweep across Afghanistan.

"If power is taken by force and an Islamic Emirate re-established, the Taliban would face non-recognition, isolation, lack of international support and the prospect of continued conflict and protracted instability in Afghanistan," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The EU aims to continue its partnership and support to the Afghan people. However, support will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities," Borrell said.

He insisted that "it is critical that the significant gains made by women and girls over the past two decades are preserved, including as regards access to education".

The statement called for "an immediate halt of the ongoing violence" and urged the Taliban to resume peace talks with the government in Kabul.

"The EU condemns the increasing violations of International Humanitarian Law and human rights, in particular in Taliban-controlled areas and in cities," it said.

Borrell said the 27-nation bloc also encouraged the authorities in Kabul "to settle political differences, increase representation of all stakeholders and engage with the Taliban from a united perspective."

The statement came after Afghan troops abandoned the country's third largest city Herat in the face of a Taliban blitz that has seen it seize swathes of the country following the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive