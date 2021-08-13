KRG funds projects across Kurdistan to combat water scarcity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday announced a four-billion dinar "water security fund" as parts of the region grapple with scarcity due to record droughts and scorching summer heat.

As the situation worsened, officials in Erbil announced on Thursday plans to drill new water wells and repair existing sources.

"KRG will be allocating 2.5 billion dinars in funds to combat droughts across the region and 1.5 billion dinars in emergency funds to address urgent water shortages in the Erbil province," read a statement on the official KRG website.

"As the first phase of its water security strategy, the government will be distributing funds to each provincial water directorate to implement their own drought-combating measures."

Of the 2.5 billion (the equivalent of about 1.7 million USD) going to efforts to fight droughts, 925 million dinars would go to Erbil province, 575 million dinars to Duhok province, and 1 billion dinars to Sulaimani province and the Garmiyan and Raparin administrations.