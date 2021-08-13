Kurdish-led SDF arrest ISIS suspect in Syria's Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Friday that it had arrested one suspect with alleged links to ISIS in the Deir al-Zor countryside, with support from the US-led coalition.

The SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center, in a tweet, noted that the US-led coalition's support during operation, which took place in the Abu Khashab area north of Deir al-Zor.

“Great work by #SDF Counter-Terrorism Unit. They arrested a terrorist affiliated with Daesh [(ISIS)] in the Abu Khashab area in Deir Ezzor’s northern countryside,” Coalition spokesperson Colonel Wayne Marotto said in a tweet.

He also confirmed that the coalition “provided support to our SDF partners in the #defeatdaesh mission.”

Although the SDF and the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks persist in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to destabilize northeastern parts of the nation, primarily in cities, towns, and rural tracts of land once under the extremist group’s control.

According to the latest monthly report released by the SDF’s Military Observation Desk (MOD), ISIS had carried out 11 attacks in northeastern Syria in June, but that SDF forces had arrested 57 wanted persons, “most of whom are members of terrorist cells in separate areas.”

SDF units in early August arrested four more suspected ISIS members in Deir al-Zor.