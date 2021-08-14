Iraqi forces launch new campaign to hunt down "ISIS remnants" north of Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi forces on Saturday morning announced the launch of a new military campaign to hunt down ISIS fighters in areas north of Baghdad.

The Joint Operations Command said in a statement that Iraqi security forces launched a "large-scale security operation this morning in areas north of the capital, Baghdad, with air support from the air force, army aviation, and international coalition aviation."

The statement added that the operation, which was launched at 6 a.m. local time, included units from the special forces, federal police, Popular Mobilization Forces, and other security forces.

Its aim is to “track down ISIS terrorist gangs in these areas,” the command said.

More than three years after ISIS lost its territorial claims in Iraq, killings and other insurgent-style operations have continued, notably in territories disputed between Baghdad and Erbil.

The dispute between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad after Peshmerga forces were ousted from contested territory in 2017 led to a security gap that can be exploited by the terrorist group.

Recently the US-led coalition against ISIS fostered the formation of Peshmerga-Iraqi military coordination centers to help hunt down ISIS fighters in contested areas. Joint Kurdish-Iraqi brigades are expected to begin operations within weeks.